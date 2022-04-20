Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For Coronavirus For Third Time

Lucknow: Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is being treated for COVID-19, on Friday said that she has tested positive in her third test as well. She had tested positive for coronavirus for the second time on March 23, following her first positive test on March 20. Earlier, Lucknow police booked Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. —ANI



