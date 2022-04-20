Singer Kanika Kapoor is finally corona negative

Lucknow: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Coronavirus after returning to India from London, has finally tested negative for the deadly virus in her sixth test.

"Her reports are now negative but we will wait for one more test before she is allowed to go home, said Prof R.K. Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow where she is undergoing treatment.

If her second test is also negative, Kanika may be allowed to go home this week.

Kanika''s troubles, however, are likely to increase after she is discharged from hospital.

Three FIRs have been filed against Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

She is the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country.

In a statement on Instagram, which she later deleted, Kanika narrated how she developed signs of flu on her return from London. She claimed that she was unaware of the Corona infection till she tested positive.

The singer who had come from London on March 9 was slammed by the media for interacting with hundreds of people at parties and other events in Lucknow.

She was admitted on March 20 when her tests revealed that she was Corona positive.

Her five consecutive reports showed her as Corona positive.

--IANS