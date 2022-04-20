Singer Benny Dayal on how Bruno Mars inspires his music

New Delhi: Acclaimed multilingual singer Benny Dayal says that it was from the concerts of American pop artist Bruno Mars that he learnt how amazing an artist needs to be while performing live on the stage.

Benny recently re-created the songs of Bruno Mars in a concert by Paytm Insider's Jim Beam Originals. His pick stems from his love for the Grammy-winning artist. Given that when Benny isn't doing film music work, he's jamming with his indie band, Funktuation, it's no surprise that the works of one of contemporary funk's biggest names inspires him greatly.

Calling Bruno Mars — the winner of 11 Grammy awards and four Guinness World Records — as one of the most relatable musicians for 80's and 90's music, Benny said recreating his songs is a dream-come-true for every musician and a challenge simultaneously. He adds, "He has been my current inspiration for the last four years. I have always been listening to him, however, his last song 24K Magic, his personality and virtuosity got me head over heels. I'm glad to have this opportunity by Paytm Insider's Jim Beam Originals to recreate his music."

In a brief chat with IANSlife, Benny shared what kind of music inspires him to create and what he listened to in his early years?



"The kind of music that inspires me to create is something that is fresh, something I haven't heard before and is at the same time, rooted, yet is urban and earthy.

"In my earlier years, I listened to a lot of Malayalam film music, classical music, a lot of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Queen, Sting, R&B," he said.

Elaborating on the influence the 'Uptown Funk' creator has on him, he said: "Yes, Bruno Mars has inspired me a lot since the last four years since the last album came out. I got to see him perform live in Amsterdam and Abu Dhabi and it was an amazing experience because I learnt how amazing an artist needs to be on stage and at the same time carry his music, create music, produce music and at the same really excel at it. It's just an amazing task and his (Bruno Mars') dedication and brilliance in music is so amazing."

Ask him which other international artists feature on his playlist, he names Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa as two of the newer artists.



For the concert, Benny said he kept a majority of the songs from Bruno Mars songs and some from his album with his band Funktuation which have been inspired from his sound a lot. "This is what happens when Bruno Mars comes into your life – he really influences your music a lot," signs off the 'Badtameez Dil' singer.

—IANS