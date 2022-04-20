Singer Bad Bunny Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Los Angeles: Puerto Rico star Bad Bunny has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him to pull out of theAmerican Music Awards. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was set to perform his latest hit "Dakiti" alongside frequent collaborator Jhay Cortez at the ceremony on Monday, but cancelled without offering an explanation.

A source close to the 26-year-old singer told Entertainment Weekly that he is not showing any "major symptoms" at the moment. After getting back his test results, Bad Bunny watched the award ceremony from his home here.

The singer remotely presented the first new Latin award for Favourite Female Artist, and accepted his awards for Favourite Latin Male Artist and Favourite Latin Album for his 2019 release'YHLQMDLG'. Recently, Bad Bunny joined the cast of the Kevin Hart-produced movie"American Sole". He will star alongside the likes of Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Camila Mendes and Offset.

—PTI