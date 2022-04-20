Singapore reports seven new Covid cases

Singapore: Singapore reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 57,987, health officials said.

The new cases were all imported and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community and none from workers' dormitories, the straits times reported.

On Tuesday night, the Health Ministry reported that Raffles City Shopping Centre, Bugis Junction and the Arcade at the Capitol Kempinski had been added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

MOH said that the visits were recorded at The Coffee Academics outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre, Toast Box at Bugis Junction and the La Scala Ristorante eatery at the Capitol Kempinski in Stamford Road.

