Singapore reports 113 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore: Singapore on Thursday reported 113 new COVID-19 cases, the vast majority of whom are foreigners, taking the country''s total count to 42,736.

Of the new community cases, one is a Singaporean and four are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from seven cases two weeks ago to four in the past week, said the ministry.

The average number of unlinked community cases per day has also remained stable at an average of two per day in the past two weeks. PTI