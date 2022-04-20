Singapore records 191 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore: Singapore on Friday reported 191 new coronavirus cases, including 16 in the community, taking the country''s total count to 45,613.

The vast majority of Friday''s infections are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

There are seven Singaporeans (citizens) or permanent residents (foreigners) among the new community cases and nine foreigners on work passes.

There is also one imported case who was placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

On Thursday, the ministry announced that a 38-year-old male Bangladeshi national who tested positive for COVID-19 had died on Tuesday.

"The preliminary cause of death is a cardiorespiratory failure, pending further investigations by the coroner," said the MOH.

His death was not added to the official death toll, which stands at 26.

More than 500 COVID-19 patients, who have recovered, are part of an ongoing study to monitor the long-term effects of infection, reported The Straits Times.

The effort, which will continue for up to two years, is helmed by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Numerous studies worldwide have found that the disease can wreak havoc on almost every organ, including the kidneys, liver, heart and brain.

Doctors and scientists say that the disease needs to be studied further.

—PTI