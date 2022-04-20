Singapore Quarantines 20,000 Foreign Workers As COVID-19 Cases Increase In Community

Singapore: Singapore has placed nearly 20,000 foreign workers under quarantine in their dormitories after an increasing number in the community were found to be infected with COVID-19.

The country has gazetted two foreign dormitories as isolation areas, which means that the thousands of workers living on both sites will not be able to leave their rooms for 14 days, according to a press release by Singapore's ministry of health on April 5.

Combined, the two dormitories have so far seen over 90 cases of COVID-19 infections. The move comes as Singapore sees a spike in local cases of COVID-19, with a record 116 such cases on Sunday.

Singapore will also effectively enter a lockdown from Tuesday, closing schools and workplaces deemed to provide non-essential services for a month.

Workers under quarantine will continue to be paid salaries, the ministry said. It is also working with all dormitory operators in Singapore to reduce the density of their residents by transferring some workers to alternative accommodation during this period.