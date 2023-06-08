Singapore Open: Priyanshu Rajawat; MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila Godown In Second Round

Singapore: India's disappointing run continued at the Singapore Open badminton championship with young singles player Priyanshu Rajawat and the doubles combine of M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila crashing out in the second round on Thursday.

Rajawat, who caused a big upset by beating World No.15 Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the opening round, went down to another Japanese, Kodai Naraoka in straight games at the Singapore Indoor Stadium 1.

The 21-year-old Indian lost 17-21, 16-21 to Naraoka in a 47-minute encounter in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

The doubles combine of Arjun and Dhruv were ousted by England's experienced Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 15-21, 19-21 at Singapore Indoor Stadium - 2.

That leaves former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth as the lone Indian still in the fray in the tournament. Srikanth, who defeated Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the first round, meets Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee in a second-round match later on Thursday.

Earlier, India's top singles players, two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu, Malaysia Masters winner H.S. Prannoy, former World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, had crashed out in the first round itself.

On Wednesday, the top doubles pairs, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked 11th in the world in the latest list, and Commonwealth women's doubles bronze medallists, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were ousted in the first round.

Satwik and Chirag, seeded fifth in his event, went down in three games to Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in three games, 18-21, 21-14, 18-21 in just over an hour. Treesa and Gayatri also put up a tough fight but could not get the better of Hong Kong's Ting Yeung Nga and Lam Yeung Pui, 14-21, 21-18, 19-21 in a 66-minute encounter.—IANS