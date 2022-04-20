Singapore chamber to soon launch new initiative for Indian biz

Singapore: The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has that said it will soon launch a key initiative to help companies coming from India to the island nation and present more business value to members. The chamber said this during its Annual General Meeting here on Tuesday. "One of the key initiatives to be launched soon will be 'Business Services', which will cater to companies from India coming to Singapore and present more business value to members," SICCI said in its annual report. SICCI said it will also continue to be pro-active in promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst Indian businesses in Singapore. "Steps are taken to increase assistance to small and medium enterprises through a rejuvenated 'Trade Match' services to help link SICCI members and companies in Singapore with suitable businesses partners locally and overseas," the SICCI said. Last year, SICCI led a business mission in collaboration with the Singapore Business Federation to India. The delegates visited Chennai and Bangalore with focus on business opportunities within the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The chamber, with more than 900 members, said, it also aims to assist and inspire young start-ups in their entrepreneurial journey through its mentor-mentee business clinics held monthly. The 91-year old chamber also aims to provide members more trade opportunities. At the AGM yesterday, a special dialogue session was held with Member of Parliament Inderjit Singh where SICCI led its members in highlighting the rising costs of doing businesses and the impact of tight labour supply in Singapore. PTI