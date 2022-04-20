Singapore's XSEED Education takes a minority stake in Hippocampus Learning Centres

Singapore / Bangalore (Karnataka): XSEED Education Pte Ltd, a Singapore based leading K-12 edtech company, announced today that it has taken a minority stake of an undisclosed size in India's Bangalore based, Hippocampus Learning Centres.





Hippocampus Learning Centres (HLC) is an impact focussed education organization that aims to address the growing demand for quality education in India. Hippocampus has built over 200 early learning preschools, operates sixteen K-10 schools, and provided more than 150,000 student-years of learning.





Ashish Rajpal, Founder and CEO of XSEED Education, explained that, "We have always known that Umesh and his team are doing something very special and impactful. Our visit to their school in Hassan last year gave us a very tangible conviction. The unique Hippocampus identity and culture really shines through. Their systems for the management of quality schools in challenging environments is what is needed in many places."





Umesh Malhotra, Co-founder and Chief Executive of Hippocampus Learning Centres, said that, "XSEED's mission of transforming the quality of education globally resonates well with Hippocampus' vision to provide high-quality education to small towns and rural communities in India. We are really happy that we have a partner that aligns with our values and together with XSEED we can provide a better solution to our customers."





Hippocampus is XSEED's third investment in the education and edtech space in recent years. It previously acquired Pleolabs (2016) and Report Bee (2018).





www.hippocampus.in

