Singapore's Indian-origin ex-minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins presidential election

Singapore: Singaporean-born Indian economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam won the country's first fought presidential election since 2011 on Friday, receiving more than 70% of the vote.

The Elections Department reported that out of a total of 2.48 million votes cast, the 66-year-old former senior minister earned 70.4% (1,746,427 votes) while his Chinese-born opponents Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian received 15.7% and 13.8%, respectively.

Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui made the announcement after midnight, marking Tharman Singapore's third president of Indian descent.—Inputs from Agencies