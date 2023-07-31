Singapore's Deputy PM Lawrence Wong hails Sikhs’ contribution

Singapore: Lawrence Wong, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, has praised the country's Sikh community for its members' "distinguished careers" and "significant contributions" across many sectors.

On Sunday, he spoke at the Sikh Advisory Board's (SAB) 75th anniversary dinner celebration.

You have all made great strides in a variety of sectors and distinguished yourselves professionally... He informed the crowd that the Sikhs in Singapore had accomplished all this while staying true to their religious and cultural traditions.—Inputs from Agencies