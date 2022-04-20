Singapore''s COVID-19 tally reaches 41,833 with 218 new cases

Singapore: Singapore on Saturday recorded 218 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 41,833, majority of them foreign workers, a day after the city-state allowed reopening of malls, restaurants and other non-essential businesses after over two months.

Of the 218 new cases, two are community cases, both work pass holders, and the remaining are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

On Friday, shops and food and beverage outlets across Singapore welcomed customers as the Phase two of the post-circuit breaker reopening began.

Early in the day,there was not much rush of people as the shoppers were cautiously returning to the shops. However, as the day progressed, long queues at the entrances of malls and some shops were seen.

Many restaurants were also filled, with diners eager to have a meal outside their homes for the first time in more than two months, reported Channel News Asia.

On Friday evening, steady crowds were seen at some of the popular F&B outlets.

However, diners have been asked to be in groups of no more than five people and tables have to be spaced 1 metre apart.

Playgrounds and beaches also reopened, while libraries, museums, barbecue pits and camping sites will remain closed at the start of Phase II and progressively open later.

Singapore''s circuit breaker -- a period with enhanced safe distancing measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 -- formally ended on June 1 and the country is gradually restarting its economy in three phases over the next several months.

Under Phase I of reopening, businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks were allowed to resume with safe distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, two of the 212 confirmed cases in hospital are critical while 7,918 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19, said the Health Ministry.

Twenty-six people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

About 33,500 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities. On Friday, 747 COVID-19 patients were discharged. PTI