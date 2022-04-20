Simmba roars only for Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is reportedly very happy with the way his Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh-starrer, Simmba, has shaped up. So much so that he's already gone ahead and registered as many as nine titles for future instalments in the franchise he's co-producing with Karan Johar.

"Producers register movie titles with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA), and Rohit has asked for several titles to be registered as films as well as TV series so that no else can use them. The titles include Simmba 2, Simmba 3, Simmba 4, Simmba 5, Simmba Again, Simmba Continues to Roar, Simmba Phir Se, Simmba Returns, Simmba Roars Again," a source from the IMPPA reveals.

Making a successful movie series is something that Rohit has a lot of experience with — he's already made two Singham movies and four instalments in the Golmaal franchise. So it comes as no surprise that Simmba franchise could be his next plan.