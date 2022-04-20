Silver lining for Indian hockey in London

London:�India gave a perfect boost to their Olympic Games� preparations on Friday, winning the silver medal in the Champions Trophy hockey tournament. This was their best-ever performance in the elite event. India went down to Australia 1-3 on penalties in a controversial finish to the game after the regulation period had ended goalless. After a video referral, the umpires asked one of the Australian penalties to be retaken, leading to an official Indian protest post the game. After much deliberation, the jury stood by the officials� verdict, allowing the presentation ceremony to go ahead after an hour-long delay. It was Australia�s 14th Champions Trophy title. In an absorbing contest, the Indians matched the Australians� stride for stride, after losing to the same opponents 2-4 in the league phase a day earlier. They had their chances too but the Aussies held firm. The Indian defence too raised their play, especially during penalty corners, to come out with their reputation enhanced. India�s Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans said the silver show� an improvement on their bronze medal success in the 1982 edition�had come at the right time. �We will use this performance to give a better display at the Olympic Games,� said Oltmans.