Silver futures up on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi: Silver prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 23 to Rs 65,771 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand and global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September gained Rs 23, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 65,771 per kg in 14,131 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

In the international market, silver was trading 0.34 per cent higher at USD 24.50 per ounce in New York.

—PTI