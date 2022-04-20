Silver futures up on spot demand

New Delhi: Silver prices rose by Rs 679 to Rs 64,150 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 679, or 1.07 per cent, to Rs 64,150 per kg in 12,962 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 1.07 per cent higher at USD 24.31 per ounce in New York.

