Silver futures slump on subdued demand

New Delhi: Silver futures on Wednesday dropped by Rs 243 to Rs 48,087 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery tumbled by Rs 243, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 48,087 per kg in a business turnover of 10,983 lots.

Similarly, silver for September delivery fell by Rs 224, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 48,900 per kg in a business turnover of 1,989 lots.

However, silver traded 0.13 per cent up at USD 17.68 an ounce in New York.

—PTI