Silver futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi: Silver prices rose by Rs 92 to Rs 68,197 per kg in futures trade on Friday as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 92, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 68,197 per kg in 14,044 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

However, globally, silver was trading 0.61 per cent lower at USD 26.41 per ounce in New York.

—PTI