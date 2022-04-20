Silver futures rise 1.62 pc on global cues

New Delhi: Silver prices on Wednesday rose 1.62 per cent to Rs 41,180 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm trend in precious metal overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 656, or 1.62 per cent, to Rs 41,180 per kg in 2,548 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in July was trading higher by Rs 713, or 1.74 per cent, to Rs 41,613 per kg in 132 lots.

Traders said fresh bets by participants in line with a firm trend in global markets mainly led to rise in silver futures.

In the international market, silver was quoting 2.16 per cent higher at USD 14.57 an ounce in New York.

—PTI