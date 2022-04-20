Silver futures jump Rs 803 to Rs 38,715 per kg

New Delhi: Silver prices on Tuesday jumped Rs 803 to Rs 38,715 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm trend in precious metal overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 803, or 2.12 per cent, to Rs 38,715 per kg in 5,580 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in July was trading higher by Rs 918, or 2.4 per cent, to Rs 39,240 per kg in 148 lots.

Traders said fresh bets by participants in line with a firm trend in global markets mainly led to rise in silver futures.

In the international market, silver was quoting 2.33 per cent higher at USD 13.57 an ounce in New York.

—PTI