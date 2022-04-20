Silver futures jump Rs 465 to Rs 36,308 per kg

New Delhi: Silver prices on Monday soared Rs 465 to Rs 36,308 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm trend in precious metal overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 465, or 1.3 per cent, to Rs 36,308 per kg in 2,847 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in July was trading higher by Rs 567, or 1.56 per cent, to Rs 36,825 per kg in 79 lots.

Traders said fresh bets by participants in line with a firm trend in global markets mainly led to rise in silver futures.

In the international market, silver was quoting 1.90 per cent higher at USD 12.62 an ounce in New York.

—PTI