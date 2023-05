Silver futures jump on firm demand

New Delhi: Silver prices on Friday advanced 0.32 per cent to Rs 48,015 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery gained Rs 154, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 48015 per kg in 10,599 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for September delivery was trading higher by Rs 123, or 0.25 per cent, at Rs 48,881 per kg in 2,234 lots.

In the international market, silver was quoting 0.55 per cent higher at USD 17.61 per ounce in New York. PTI