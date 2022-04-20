Silver futures gain Rs 57 to Rs 39,580 per kg

New Delhi: Silver prices on Wednesday rose 0.14 per cent to Rs 39,580 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets in line with firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 57, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 39,580 per kg in 1,757 lots.

Similarly, silver contracts for July delivery climbed Rs 40 to Rs 39,801 per kg in 18 lots.

Traders said fresh bets by participants mainly led to rise in silver futures.

However, in the international market, silver was quoting 0.22 per cent lower at USD 14.13 an ounce in New York.

—PTI