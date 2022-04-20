Silver futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi: Silver prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 209 to Rs 67,080 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the March delivery gained Rs 209, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 67,080 per kg in 13,631 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

In the international market, silver was trading 0.45 per cent higher at USD 25.65 per ounce in New York

