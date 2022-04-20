Silver futures climb Rs 235 to Rs 40,033 per kg

New Delhi: Silver prices on Tuesday rose 0.59 per cent to Rs 40,033 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm trend in precious metal overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 235, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 40,033 per kg in 1,997 lots.

Similarly, silver contracts for July delivery climbed Rs 84 to Rs 40,135 per kg in 18 lots.

Traders said fresh bets by participants in line with a firm trend in global markets mainly led to rise in silver futures.

In the international market, silver was quoting 0.98 per cent higher at USD 14.27 an ounce in New York.

—PTI