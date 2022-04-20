Silver bricks, weighing 40 kgs, donated for Ram temple

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh Bullion Association has donated silver bricks, weighing more than 40 kilograms to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that is overseeing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The silver bricks are to be laid in the foundation of the proposed temple.

The 'bhumi pujan' is slated to take place on August 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The silver bricks were handed over to the trust official, Anil Mishra, in a simple ceremony in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Recently, temple trust president and prominent seer Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had said that the Ram temple would be constructed with funds and voluntary contributions from the general public.

According to sources, a silver slab weighing nearly 40 kg will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed Lord Ram temple during the foundation laying ceremony.

The rituals would be presided over by the priests from Varanasi.

The foundation of the temple is scheduled to be laid at 12.13 p.m, which is believed to be an auspicious time based on the astronomical calculations by the Hindu priests and seers.

Meanwhile, the Bullion Association's legal advisor Ravindra Nath Rastogi said that the association would continue to provide all possible help and contributions towards the construction of the Ram temple.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Sharad Sharma said "The general public and various organisations are coming forward to donate and contribute towards the temple cause."

The width and length of the proposed Ram temple is likely to be raised from 140 feet to 270-280 feet and from 268 to 280-300 feet, respectively. Besides, the height is proposed to be increased from 128 feet to 161 feet, as per the new model prepared by the chief architect, Chandrakant Sompura, and his architect sons Nikhil and Ashish, who are overseeing the entire temple project.

