Silva, Choupo-Moting & Rico extend contracts at PSG

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have announced that Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sergio Rico have extended their contracts with the club until the end of the season.

The Brazilian defender, the Cameroon striker and the Spanish goalkeeper will therefore be available for the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on July 24 and the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon on July 31, with both games at the Stade de France, the club said in an official statement.

The three players will also be eligible for the final rounds of the Champions League, organised by UEFA in Lisbon from August 12 to 23, it added.

35-year-old Silva has made 310 appearances in all competitions since arriving at PSG in 2012, scoring 17 goals.

Choupo-Moting, 31, has worn the Rouge & Bleu on 48 occasions and notched 8 goals since signing in 2018.

26-year-old Rico has made 8 appearances between the sticks for PSG since his August 2019 loan from Sevilla FC.

