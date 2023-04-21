Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Silsila Taporee...Silsila-badh Taporee...That's what Amitabh Bachchan is being referred to as these days because the more he is approaching 100, the more he is becoming "Silsila Badh Taporee" split in to a "shorter he" and the other "even shorter than that shorter he", getting what's being evinced, as in the illustration along side. He is a midget, his head-size remains the same as before thereby turning him in to Silsila Taporee, flippancy completed. The ads he acts in also exhibit him as a "non-Shreneebadh Taporee as he does not display seriourness or sagacity but, slackness to the core", observe onlookers, fully disillusioned, dispirited. That he is a Silsila Taporee is more than self-evident in the ads he acts in, say many.