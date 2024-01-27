Silent Nitish Kumar Sparks Tension in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan

Silence of Nitish Kumar raises political eyebrows as the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in Bihar teeters on the brink. Amidst chaos, the JD(U) president's activities and BJP support hint at a significant political shift.

Patna: With the uncertainty surrounding the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar escalating everyone is closely watching Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His silence suggests a political shift for the JD(U) president, which would be his second in less than three years.



Despite appeals from alliance partners RJD, Congress and the Left to address the growing confusion Kumar has chosen to remain silent and carry on with his activities. As the serving CM he started his day by inaugurating new fire brigade engines at the citys veterinary college ground, where he recently held a massive party rally. On he visited Buxar for the inauguration of a tourism department project at a prominent temple – an initiative overseen by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who was notably absent.



Among those was senior BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who refrained from commenting on the unfolding political turmoil. BJP state in charge Vinod Tawde, who was in Patna for a meeting chose not to disclose any details but attributed any break up" between Nitish Kumar and the opposition INDIA bloc to Congress.



At the time JD(U)s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi announced in Delhi that the grand alliance government, in Bihar is teetering on collapse.

He accused a group within the Congress leadership of consistently disrespecting Kumar stating, "The INDIA bloc is on the brink of collapsing. The coalition of parties in the INDIA bloc is almost breaking apart in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar."



Upon Kumars return to Patna leaders from JD(U) gathered at the residence of the party president hinting at his imminent resignation as chief minister and a subsequent attempt to form a new government with support from BJP.



Leaders from RJD also assembled at the residence shared by vice president Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad. With phones left outside insiders revealed ongoing discussions about possible courses of action if Kumar decides to end the alliance. While some RJD leaders are in favor of claiming the formation of a government with the support of eight MLAs required for a majority others like Tejashwi Yadav are skeptical due to the combined strength of JD(U) and BJP, in the assembly surpassing 122 members.