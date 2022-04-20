SILB to launch free online coaching for science students

Shimla (The Hawk): Solan-based Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management (SILB) is starting free online coaching classes for science students due to appear in the Class XII examinations and those preparing for other examinations.

The five-week crash course would start from May 6 and would be conducted by experienced faculty members of the Institute, most of them PhDs in their subjects. The number of enrolments for each batch would be restricted to 100 and about 80 students have already enrolled for the course.

The SILB is a reputed institution affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh University.

President of the institute and an eminent educationist with five decades of experience, Mrs Saroj Khosla, said that students are emotionally disturbed due to continued delay in the final examinations. "In order to keep the morale of the students high, a team of dedicated, highly educated and experienced teachers of SILB have decided to start a crash programme for the students of science stream". It is aimed at keeping them prepared for solving the question papers on the one hand and to give them confidence and vigour to face the global disaster with enthusiasm and energy, she added.

Mrs Khosla said that she would like to assure that the faculty members of SILB "will leave no stone unturned to give their best to the.