SILB Celebrates Environment Day

Solan (The Hawk): Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management (SILB) organised various activities to mark the World Environment Day.

These activities included tree plantation, Inauguration of Herbal Garden, Presentations, Quiz Competition, Best Out of Waste competition, Photography and Nukkad Natak .

Mrs. Poonam Grover, Mayor, Solan Municipal Corporation was the Chief Guest for the event. Prof P.K Khosla, Chancellor, Shoolini University and Mentor of SILB also attended the function. The Chief Guest inaugurated a herbal garden and attended the various competitions organised on this occasion.Everyone present in the event planted a sapling and took a pledge to take care of it. The students also performed a Nukkad Natak on the Mall Road to create awareness about the environment. The Chief Guest appealed to the students to become aware citizens to deal with the environment and its related problems. Professor PK Khosla said that now is the time that we have to take strong and strict steps to save the environment by having a holistic approach. At the end of the program, the Chairperson of the Institute, Mrs. Saroj Khosla, thanked everyone and asked the students to join hands to make this earth a better place.

Dr. Shalini Sharma, Director, SILB, faculty, staff and students were also present in the programme.