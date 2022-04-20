Sikhs Seek Action Against Conversion Of 2 Girls In Kashmir

Lucknow: Sikh organizations in the Uttar Pradesh capital have condemned alleged religious conversion of two Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded action against those responsible.

The Lucknow Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (LGPC) held an emergency meeting on Monday evening and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure action against those responsible for the incident and frame a law against such forced conversions.

The All-India Sikh Pratinidhi Mandal (AISPM) also condemned the incident and sought intervention of the Prime Minister, Governor of J&K and the National Human Rights Commission.

Both the organizations said there was anger in the Sikh community over the incident.

A delegation of LGPC will soon meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and hand over a memorandum to her in this connection.

"We urge the Prime Minister to formulate a law to save people from conversions based on exploitation, incentive or fraud," said the president of the committee, Rajendra Singh Bagga.

He said, "Those found responsible should be punished in a manner that serves as an example for others."

AISPM national president Harpal Singh Jaggi said authorities should ensure safety of Sikh women.

"Justice should be provided to victims and strict action be taken against culprits as per law. If the government fails to take action, we will hold a protest in Delhi," he added. --IANS