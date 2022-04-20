Sikh pilgrims visiting Panja Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan are safe: SGPC

Amritsar: 437 Sikh pilgrims, who were granted permission to visit Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi, are safe amid ongoing protest and violence in the country after the arrest of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The information about the safety of Sikh pilgrims was shared by Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) secretary Mohinder Singh.

Talking to ANI, he said, "Due to TLP's leader Rizvi arrest and its after-effects protest across Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims going to Panja Sahib Gurudwara were stuck. It took 6 hours for them to reach Lahore after many struggles. They had to stay at Shri Dera Sahib in Lahore.""Yesterday, they proceeded to Panja Sahib around 8 pm. They have reached Panja Sahib Hospital," added Singh.

"Pakistan government has given full support for the safety of Sikh pilgrims and Pakistan Gurudwara Pradhan, Satwant Singh also gave support for the safety of pilgrims," said Singh.

After the arrest of TLP's chief Rizvi, who was demanding that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from France over alleged blasphemous caricatures published in Paris, Pakistan erupted in violence, resulting in the death of three and 40 injured.

"The pilgrims were stopped due to protest in Pakistan, it has nothing to do with the Sikh pilgrims," said Singh.

"Every Sikh pilgrim is safe and have reached the Panja Sahib Gurudwara Hospital. This group was to return to India on April 22 after visiting all the holy shrines of the Sikhs in Pakistan," informed the SGPC secretary. (ANI)