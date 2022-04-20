Sikandra Assembly Bypoll Campaign Ends

Kanpur: Campaigning ended on Tuesday evening for the crucial Sikandra assembly by-election in which ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is attempting to retain the seat against Samajwadi Party and Congress candidates.

The polling for the bypoll would be held between 0800hrs to 1700 hrs on December 21 and result would be declared on December 24.

The seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal. BJP has fielded Mathura Prasad Pal's son Ajit from the seat. He is pitted against Samajwadi Party's Seema Sachan, who is being supported by smaller parties such as NISHAD Party and Peace Party. Seema Sachan is the wife of former SP MP Rakesh Sachan. Congress has fielded one Prabhakar Pandey, who had contested the last assembly polls on NISHAD Party ticket.

There are around three lakh voters of which around 70,000 are dalits, who hold the key to the election. Besides Brahmin, Kurmi, Pal and Thakurs, too, have large number of voters in the area. There are 12 candidates, including five Independents in the fray.

As Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), is not contesting the bypoll, dalit votes are being targeted by all the candidates.

The Sikandra assembly segment is one of the five seats that comprise Etawah Lok Sabha seat.

The ruling BJP took the campaigning to a new height with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey along with almost all the state ministers campaigned for the party candidate. BJP had also rushed state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak to camp at Sikandra to monitor the campaigning.

Pathak, who has been camping in Sikandra for over one week and managing the campaign for the ruling party, told UNI that the party would get a landslide victory in the bypoll. "After the victory in the urban local bodies elections in the state and BJP sweeping in Gujarat and Himachal Party, now the Sikandra assembly bypoll will set the ball rolling for the BJP for the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Pathak said. "We will create a record of sort by winning the Sikandra seat by even a bigger margin than the last time," he said.

Pathak claimed that campaigning by chief minister and almost all the state ministers and senior BJP leaders has given the party candidate an edge over the opposition candidate.

However, support extended of NISHAD Party and Peace Party to the SP candidate could make a dent in BJP's vote percentage. SP has not engaged any senior party leaders in the campaigning, but party president Akhilesh Yadav was in touch with the leaders of the region in an attempt to review the situation on a daily basis.

Congress has engaged its top leaders in the campaigning led by state party president Raj Babbar followed by Sanjay Singh and former actor Nagma.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP's Mathura Prasad Pal won the Sikandra seat by more than 38,000 votes defeating his nearest BSP candidate. UNI