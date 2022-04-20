Signboard Carrying Photograph Of Ambedkar Found Damaged In Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: A signboard carrying a photograph of B R Ambedkar outside a panchayat building was found damaged at Jadwad village in the Bhopa area here, police said today.

The signboard was removed by some miscreants last night, circle officer Mohd Rizwan said.

Following the incident, people from Dalit community and activists of Dalit Sena led by district president Vikas Mediyan today staged a protest demonstration, demanding action against the culprits.

Rizwan said police reached the spot and pacified the protestors and assured them of strict action against the people found involved in the mischief.

The signboard was later re-fixed at its place, he said. Earlier, a bust of the Dalit icon Ambedkar was vandalised in Mawana Khurd in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Over the week, there has been a series of vandalism attacks on statues of prominent personalities like communist revolutionary Lenin in Tripura, Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Keoratala Crematorium in Kalighat, West Bengal and Dravidan icon Periyar in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.