Sidhu targets Congress & previous Govt in Punjab over 'inaction' in drug peddling case

Chandigarh (The Hawk ): President Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday questioned both the previous SAD-BJP government and present Congress government in the state over inaction in drug peddling case involving Akali leader Bikramjit Singh Majitha.

Interestingly, his statements come at a time when Congress-Punjab in charge has arrived in Punjab for holding talks with senior Congress leaders.

Sidhu said that despite High Court's directions, both these government has done nothing to extradite the 13 smugglers back to India who peddled drugs to Punjab and smuggled drugs to some other countries.

"These accused not only roamed in the VIP vehicles of Majithia under security cover but they also used to reside with him. Money exchange with Amritsar-based businessman Jagjit Singh Chahal and statements of wrestler-turned-cop Bhola and Majithia's former election agent Maninder Singh alias Bittu Aulakh are strong proofs of Majithia's involvement in the case What are we hiding? Why no transparency? Why is this delay," Sidhu questioned.

"It is the cause of saving Punjab's future generations from the clutches of drugs, all eyes are on the High Court to save them as people are Punjab are eagerly waiting for STF report to be unsealed," said Sidhu giving a clarion call to the people of Punjab to wipe out drugs from the holy land of Gurus and Peers.

He said that the people of the state are eagerly waiting for the report of the Special Task Force (STF) on Bikramjit Singh Majithia, former Akali minister and brother-in-law of the former deputy chief minister now SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Sidhu further shared that the STF report on Majithia in the infamous Rs 6000 crore Bhola Drug Racket is likely to be opened by the division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 2.

"As the date is approaching, all the eyes are on High Court and the people especially those who have lost their innocent children to the drug menace have high hopes that stern action would be taken against the main culprit. Judiciary of the country has always proven to be the true savior of the citizens," he expressed.