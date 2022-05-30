Sidhu Moose Wala's killing: Revenge for Vicky Middukhera's killing?

Delhi Police suspect that the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala could be a result of the killing of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera. According to the Delhi police special cell both Moose Wala and his manager were involved in the murder of Vicky in August last year.

New Delhi: Special Cell of Delhi Police recently became aware of the nexus of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuria. Bawania and Tajpuria teamed up with different gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary, Davinder Bhambia, and Lucky Patial from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Delhi Police had arrested about a dozen miscreants of this five-member gang in connection with the murder of Vicky.

Those arrested were identified as sharpshooter Sajjan Singh alias Bholu, Anil Kumar alias Lath and Ajay Kumar alias Sunny Kaushal. During interrogation, the arrested trio had revealed about the involvement of a Moose Wala and his manager in the Vicky murder case. As per reports, Vicky was a close friend of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving time in jail in Bharatpur, Rajasthan since 2017 for various crimes.

In a post on his purported Facebook page, gangster Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the murder of singer Moose Wala. On Sunday, Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra said that the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

The Punjab DGP said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter. Bhawra informed that Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car and two police commandos, who did not accompany the singer when he was shot at. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP had said, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. Three weapons were used."

"He had four commandos from Punjab Police out of which two were taken back but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn't take along with him today. Sidhu Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car that he didn't take with him," he had added. "After leaving his home, when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place. He was injured and was taken to hospital where he was brought dead. It seems like an inter-gang rivalry. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Inspector General range has been directed to form a Special Investigation Team. SSP Mansa and SSP Bathinda have been deployed there. ADG law and order has mobilised additional forces," Bhawra had said.

Moose Wala, who was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.—ANI