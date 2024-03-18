Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Yodha' earns Rs 17.51 crore in first weekend

Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, marks a robust box office opening, amassing Rs 17.51 crore in its first weekend. Produced by Dharma Productions, the action-packed film showcases the debut of directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, featuring stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

New Delhi: Action film Yodha, fronted by Sidharth Malhotra, has earned Rs 17.51 crore in domestic net box office collections in the opening weekend.

According to Dharma Productions, the film raised Rs 4.25 crore on day one, Rs 6.01 crore on day two and Rs 7.25 crore on day three.



The production banner shared the box office figures on its official X page on Monday.

"Conquering the box office battlefield," Dharma Productions said in the post, stating the movie had amassed Rs 17.51 crore in net box office collections across India.



Yodha, which released on Friday, is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Mentor Disciple Films has also backed the movie.



Also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, the film is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. It was originally supposed to be released last July.

—PTI