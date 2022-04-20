Sidharth Malhotra Seeks Fans' Help

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is confused -- he can't decide a 'display picture' for his Twitter page, and has sought his fans' help for it. The actor took to micro-blogging site Twitter, and posted: �Ok time to change my DP but can't decide so why don't u guys send me your favourite picture and we will pick a new DP (sic)." Sidharth is also caught up in the acting and brand endorsement world. The 30-year-old is busy shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming modern family drama film �KAPOOR and SONS�, which also stars his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. In the ad world, the actor can be seen matching dance steps with Kriti Sanon in a commercial for an online fashion brand -- American Swan.