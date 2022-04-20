Sidharth Malhotra opens up about working with Alia Bhatt in Shakun Batra's next

All Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt fans celebrated when news broke out that they were going to do a film together in 2017. After scorching the screens with their adorable chemistry in Kapoor & Sons, the duo are reportedly going to work with Shakun Batra once again. In fact, recently they had a narration of the movie and both of them have liked it too. Sid and Alia have already agreed to do the film and are waiting for everything to be put into place. From what we hear, Shakun's next is a light-hearted, romantic movie with lots of fun and masti. And while we are still waiting for the official announcement, Sidharth Malhotra had to say something about the movie.





In an interview with HT Cafe, when Sidharth was asked is he was working with Alia in Shakun's next, he revealed, "That you will have to ask Shakun (chuckles). He would be the best (person) to answer. That being said, I love Shakun and know him personally. We recently shot an ad film together. We have a great time. It will be amazing to work with the same team again, especially Shakun." ALSO READ – Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra arrive at a wedding reception together – view HQ pics

















Apart from being co-stars, Sidharth and Alia are romantically involved too. We have seen them going on vacations and movie dates on various occasions, but the hot jodi continues to deny being in a relationship. With Sid and Alia being so secretive about their relationship status, several reports keep floating around. And hence, whenever they step out, they are asked about each other. So does Sidharth anticipate questions on his equation with Alia in every interview? Sid added to the daily, "Not exactly. I hope people go beyond my equation with Alia, and talk about my work, and only me. I sound like a typical narcissist (laughs). But anyway, I understand. sometimes."





On the professional front, Sidharth is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film – Reload. And while he has done quite a few good films, it is Alia's work that really inspires him. As Sid mentioned, "I really admire the work she does. I think she is good with her monologues. She has a great graph. She makes you feel the correct emotion and the correct words, which is slightly a technical thing (as far as acting is concerned). Delivering long monologues and picking five to six lines in a row, giving it a variety and correct emotions — that is something she (Alia) does exceptionally well. Most of her movies have had those (emotional) outbreaks (scenes), and she does it really well." —Bollywood Life

