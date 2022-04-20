Sidharth Malhotra excited to work with Katrina Kaif?

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Sidharth Malhotra is going places these days. As he gears up for his big release 'Brothers' along with Akshay Kumar, the lad is equally excited to work with sizzler Katrina Kaif in a film. According to a report published in Times Of India, the actor will be seen in a film with 'Barbie Doll' Katrina soon. The film has been titled as 'Kal Jisne Dekha' and will be helmed by debutant filmmaker Nitya Mehra. The actor was quoted as saying that while in college, he used to enjoy watching Katrina Kaif films, and now to work with her in real is exciting. He quickly quipped that hopefully he won't look junior to her on-screen. Well, interesting!