Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt back together in Karan Johar's 'Kapoor and Sons'

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are coming back together for Dharma Production's next venture 'Kapoor and Sons'. The movie is being directed by Shakun Batra, famous for his romantic comedy 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu' as well as the AIB mockumentary 'Alia Bhatt- Genius Of The Year'. The modern family drama will also star Rishi Kapoor and the super hot Fawad Khan. Producer Karan Johar announced the cast on his Twitter handle, saying