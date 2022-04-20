Sidharth, Kriti's 'As I Am' Music Anthem Becomes A Rage

New Delhi: The dance moves of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon on the music anthem "#As I Am" for online fashion brand American Swan has clicked with the audiences and has led to a surge in the brand's revenues. The fashion brand witnessed an unprecedented impact across all its e-commerce metrics within weeks of its current #As I Am campaign, which was launched in March 2015, a statement said. The brand opted for a content-led, clutter-breaking campaign through a music anthem, "#As I Am" with music composed by Meet Bros and directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza. Anurag Rajpal, the brand's director and CEO, said it plans to dole out more such entertainment-based campaigns. "American Swan's music anthem 'As I Am' and our differentiated mantra of reaching out to customers in a digital-first approach has clearly been very successful for our business. We will continue to associate our brand with music and entertainment to reinforce our connect with young consumers," Rajpal said in a statement. In a digital-first approach, the music video was launched across social platforms through innovative activities to reach out to the brand's target audience - the 18-24- year-olds. It became a big hit on the virtual platforms with consumers getting hooked to the dance which made a fashion statement in a unique way. Besides the social media impact, The TO THE NEW Ventures-backed brand has witnessed a massive six-fold increase in the number of registrations, three-fold growth in website visitors and brand search volumes. Puneet Johar, managing director and CEO, TO THE NEW Ventures, said: "Our success in the online fashion space is based on the combination of fast fashion, high design, focused brand building and a successful online platform."