Sidharth, Alia perfect for 'Aashiqui 3': Mukesh Bhatt

Mumbai:�Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt says Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have been signed for the third installment of "Aashiqui", as the duo are perfect for the roles. "Aashiqui 3" will be third outing of Sidharth and the "Highway" actress after films like "Student of The Year" and "Kapoor & Sons". "Yes, it is true. We have signed Sidharth and Alia for the film. They completely fit the role. When we make films we look for the perfect casting. They both fit the bill," Bhatt told PTI. First part of the musical-romantic-drama was released in 1990 and went on to become one of the biggest hits. It's sequel, "Aashiqui 2" in 2013 was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Suri will return to helm the third instalment of the successful franchise. When asked if the film will him go floors this year, Bhatt said, "We are currently in the process of figuring out the dates and other detail. It will be decided soon on when it goes on floors."