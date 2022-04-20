Dehradun: Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education in collaboration with International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development and GIZ hosted a side event on 'Land Degradation Neutrality and REDD+ Readiness in India' at India Pavilion of Twenty Fifth Session of Conference of Parties (COP 25) of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Madrid (Spain). The event has apprised the global audience about Government of India's initiatives for land degradation neutrality, salient features of National REDD+ Strategy and various forestry programmes & projects for achieving climate change mitigation and land degradation neutrality in India by 2030. Side event was organised on 06 December 2019 at COP 25, MADRID

Dr. Suresh Gairola, Director General, ICFRE chaired the session of side event and highlighted that policies, laws and regulations related to forests in India are conservation centric and mainly focused on enhancement of forest and tree cover for sustainable flow of ecosystem goods and services for well-being of the communities. Various programmes and projects are being implemented in the country for sustainable management of forests as well as for meeting the Nationally Determined Contribution Goal, Sustainable Development Goal and Land Degradation Neutrality targets. India is one of the top ten countries where forest and tree cover are increasing and forests are net sink of carbon dioxide. He stated that Hon'ble Prime Minister while addressing a high-level segment meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on 9 September 2019 announced to set up a Centre for Excellence in India at the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and to promote south-south cooperation with friendly countries who may wish to access knowledge, technologies and training of manpower to address the land degradation issues. Further, he highlighted the salient features of National REDD+ Strategy and contribution of ICFRE research in achieving climate change mitigation and land degradation neutrality targets.

Mr. Rajendra Shende, Chairman, TERRE Policy Centre and former Director UNEP has highlighted the women led initiatives in climate change mitigation and climate education being conducted by TERRE Policy Centre in the Tribal District of Odisha. He also appreciates the research done by ICFRE for restoration of degraded forest lands and climate change mitigation, and civil society could provide assistance to ICFRE in capacity building of the stakeholders on sustainable land management through Centre for Excellence.

Mrs. Mechthild Caspers, Head of Division, Precautionary Soil Conservation, Peatland Conservation; Biological Diversity and Climate Change Division of Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety (BMU), Federal Republic of Germany stated that BMU is supporting the developing countries on forest restoration through International Climate Initiative. She appreciated the works done under REDD+ Himalaya Project implemented by ICIMOD and GIZ in partnership with REDD+ focal points in four Hindu Kush Himalayan countries Bhutan, India, Myanmar and Nepal which is mainly focusing on capacity building and knowledge dissemination through South-South cooperation.

Mr. A K Rastogi, Special Secretary, Department of Forest Environment and Climate Change, Govt of Jharkhand highlighted the contribution of communities of Jharkhand in climate change and carbon mitigation through sustainable management of forest and other natural resources.

Mr Thaung Naing Oo, Director, Forest Research Institute Myanmar shared the progress made by Myanmar with respect to REDD+ readiness and role of REDD+ in achieving NDC and SDG. Delegates from many countries participated in the side event including Union Minister Mr. Ohn Win, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation of Myanmar and express their desire to participate in the centre of excellence being established at ICFRE for addressing the issue related to land degradation neutrality. Dr. R.S. Rawat, Scientist Incharge, Biodiversity and Climate Change Division, ICFRE has coordinated the session of the side event. He acknowledged the supports provided by the ICIMOD and GIZ through REDD+ Himalaya Project, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India for organising the side event at COP 25.