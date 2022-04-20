Siddharth Mallya signs second feature film

Mumbai: Actor Siddharth Mallya, son of businessman Vijay Mallya, has signed his second feature film "Homecoming". "So excited to announce that I have been cast in my second feature film 'Homecoming'...Look forward to shooting my scenes in the coming weeks!!!," Siddharth tweeted on Tuesday. "Really thankful for this amazing opportunity. As I've always said, it's about taking small steps to reach the top...The Journey continues!!!," he further posted on Twitter. The "B Naman" actor will start shooting for the dark comedy film in Portland, Oregon soon. "Homecoming" showcases the life a woman who goes to great lengths for fame and money.