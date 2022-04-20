Siddhant Chaturvedi Is In Recovery Mode After Testing Covid Positive

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who tested Covid-19 positive recently, has shared a health update on social media stating he is in recovery mode.

Siddhant posted a selfie on Instagram. In the picture, he covers half his face with his hand.

"Abhi Vaccine aane ki khushi hui hi thi ki... Corona bola Thappa (just got happy about the vaccine and corona surprised me)! #RecoveryMode," Siddhant wrote as caption.

His "Phone Bhoot" co-star Katrina Kaif dropped a heart emoji.

Actor Vijay Varma, who worked with Siddhant in "Gully Boy," commented: "Beat it Sher."

Actress Huma Qureshi wrote: "Hugs."

Actor Kunal Kapoor wished for his good health.

Earlier, announcing he had tested positive, Siddhant had written on Instagram: "Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid 19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on."

—IANS