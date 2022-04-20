Siddhant Chaturvedi drops funny comment on Deepika's new post

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared a new video of herself goofing around during a shoot and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi couldn't stop himself commenting on it.

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself in a shoot. In the clip, the actress, who is donning a black and pink ruffled outfit, funnily dancing.

"I have zero recollection of what I was thinking..." she captioned the video, which has been viewed 3.5 million times.

Siddhant took to the comment section and dropped a hilarious comment.



He wrote: "Umm...Lemme help - You were really excited about our film!"

The two will be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Shakun Batra's next. The film also stars Ananya Pandey.

Siddhant just dropped his maiden song "Dhoop" last week. He will also be seen in the second instalment of "Bunty Aur Babli".

While, Deepika currently awaits the release of Kabir Khan's "'83", where she will be seen playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

—IANS